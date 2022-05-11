0
Wednesday 11 May 2022 - 11:13

Israeli Military Carries Out Missile Strike against Syria’s Quneitra near Occupied Golan Heights

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that several Israeli surface-to-surface missiles targeted some points in the vicinity of Hader village, situated 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of the capital Damascus, early on Wednesday.

SANA added that the attack resulted in “some material damage.” There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On April 27, at least four Syrian army troops were killed and three others injured after “hostile” Israeli missiles hit the outskirts of Damascus.

Quoting a military source, SANA reported at the time that Israeli aircraft fired several missiles from the direction of the northeastern Israeli city of Tiberias, which lies on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee, at areas in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.

Most of the projectiles were intercepted and destroyed before hitting any of their targets, it added.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against the foreign-backed terrorists.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism. 

Israel has been a key supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.
Israeli Military Syria Golan Heights
