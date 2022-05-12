0
Thursday 12 May 2022 - 00:06

Iraqi Soldiers Kill Nine Daesh Terrorists in Kirkuk

Story Code : 993785
Iraqi Soldiers Kill Nine Daesh Terrorists in Kirkuk
The Iraqi forces surrounded nine militants holed up in a tunnel near Kraw Mountain, some 250 kilometers north of Baghdad, and blasted the tunnel, killing all nine terrorists inside, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command's media office said.

Iraqi security forces have undertaken extensive operations against terrorists in recent months to combat their increased activity.

Since 2017, the security situation in Iraq has improved. Daesh remnants, on the other hand, have disappeared into cities, deserts, and rocky terrain, launching periodic guerilla operations against security troops and civilians.
Tagged
Iraqi Soldiers Daesh ISIS
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
11 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
11 May 2022
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
11 May 2022
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
10 May 2022
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
10 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
10 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
10 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022