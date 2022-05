Islam Times - The Zionist prime minister announced establishing the so-called “national guard” in order to face the Palestinian operations, acknowledging the failure of the security forces to carry out the same mission.

This security bankruptcy also included providing all the Israeli settlers with weapons in order to confront all the Palestinians in the territories occupied in 1948 and 1967.Zionist security analysts considered that the new move will lead to chaos among the settlers reflected through committing murders, suicides, and mistaken shootings.It is worth noting that the Palestinian operations against the Zionist occupation forces and settlers have claimed 18 Israelis over around 60 days.