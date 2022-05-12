0
Thursday 12 May 2022 - 07:06

Lebanon election battle reflects political polarization

Story Code : 993816
Lebanon election battle reflects political polarization

In a Hezbollah elections rally, the resistance movement's leader called people to choose between those who want a strong Lebanon capable of exploiting its own natural resources and those who only seek alms and keep Lebanon in debt.

A stark ally of Saudi Arabia and the US is the Lebanese Forces Party headed by Samir Geagea. The main slogan in their electoral campaign is that the resistance is behind the current collapse and the elections are meant to disarm and isolate it.

Some members of the Lebanese parliament believe the elections are one main battle which will not change much in the rhetoric of the anti-resistance groups.

The 2022 elections are scheduled for May 15th as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis and western limitations on the country in attaining investments.

Hezbollah says the campaign by Western-backed political groups to disarm the resistance group has not stopped Hezbollah and its allies from declaring electoral programs that contain tangible work plans to help resolve the socioeconomic crisis while they continue to defend the country from Israeli threats.
Tagged
Lebanon Election
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Iraqi Parliament Completes First Reading of a Law That Prohibits Normalization with the ‘Israeli’ Entity
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
Russia Warns a ‘Syrian Scenario’ Is Possible In Ukraine
12 May 2022
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
Moscow: Ukraine’s Biochemical Efforts Targeted Children, Mentally Ill
12 May 2022
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
IRGC Attacks Terrorists in Iraq’s Erbil
11 May 2022
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
US House Approves $40bn in Ukraine Aid
11 May 2022
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
Al Jazeera Journalist Fatally Shot in West Bank
11 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
Sayyed Nasrallah Calls for Capable State: Lebanon is Rich & Strong, Why Remain Beggars?
11 May 2022
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
Nujaba Ready to Support Palestine against Zionists Militarily
11 May 2022
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
Human Rights Official: Sweden Collaborating with Israel against Iran
11 May 2022
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
Lapid: ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Need Permission from the US to Build in Settlements
10 May 2022
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
US Troops Attack Residential Areas in Northern Iraq
10 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen’s Uprising Aimed at Restoring True Independence, Liberation from Enemies’ Yoke
10 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
10 May 2022