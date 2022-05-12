Lebanon election battle reflects political polarization

Islam Times - As Lebanon makes the final preparations and logistics for pivotal parliamentary elections, the political polarization in the country is growing more evident.

In a Hezbollah elections rally, the resistance movement's leader called people to choose between those who want a strong Lebanon capable of exploiting its own natural resources and those who only seek alms and keep Lebanon in debt.A stark ally of Saudi Arabia and the US is the Lebanese Forces Party headed by Samir Geagea. The main slogan in their electoral campaign is that the resistance is behind the current collapse and the elections are meant to disarm and isolate it.Some members of the Lebanese parliament believe the elections are one main battle which will not change much in the rhetoric of the anti-resistance groups.The 2022 elections are scheduled for May 15th as the country grapples with its worst economic crisis and western limitations on the country in attaining investments.Hezbollah says the campaign by Western-backed political groups to disarm the resistance group has not stopped Hezbollah and its allies from declaring electoral programs that contain tangible work plans to help resolve the socioeconomic crisis while they continue to defend the country from Israeli threats.