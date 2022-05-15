Top US Senate Republican McConnell meets Zelensky in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), along with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.) on Saturday in Kyiv.

Islam Times - US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators visited Kyiv on Saturday and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

Zelensky praised what he called was a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine."Thank you for your leadership in helping us fight not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms. We really appreciate it," he said in a statement.McConnell was accompanied by Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas.McConnell is urging Republican Senator Rand Paul to end his opposition to a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, which the US House passed on Tuesday, sending the bill to the Senate for a vote.On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and McConnell took to the Senate floor to press for swift passage of the legislation, but their effort was stymied by Paul.Senator Paul is demanding that the bill be changed to require an inspector general to oversee how Ukraine's military aid is spent.Two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for a whopping $33 billion aid package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in new military aid and other security assistance over the next five months to use in the regime's war with Russia.The supplemental funding request includes $16.4 billion for the Defense Department, $8.5 billion in economic assistance, and $3 billion for humanitarian assistance and to fight food insecurity, according to reports.The new package includes $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and $5.4 billion to replenish military inventories of weapons and equipment sent to the front lines."I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance, which the House has passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority," McConnell said on the Senate floor.