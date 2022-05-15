0
Sunday 15 May 2022 - 08:56

Syria urges UN, Security Council to clearly condemn Israel's attacks on its sovereignty

An airstrike by the Israeli regime against the Arab country
Writing a letter to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the country hoped the two bodies would "adopt a clear position on the Israeli attacks on Syrian sovereignty," the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.

Such unequivocal position, the letter added, should be "away from politicized considerations and calculations that contradict the well-established and clear legal and political positions of the United Nations and its bodies."

The letter was sent a day after the Israeli regime carried out fresh airstrikes on Syria’s northwestern province of Hama, killing at least five people, including a civilian, and injuring seven others, including a female child.

A report in the Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen news network cited Syria’s Defense Ministry as saying that the Israeli regime carried out the aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, eyeing targets in Syria's central region.

The foreign ministry reminded in the letter that the Israeli strikes came hours after a round of aggression committed by foreign-backed terrorists in northern Syria, which led to the death of 10 soldiers.

Syria and the Israeli regime are effectively at war due to the latter's illegal occupation of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967.

The Tel Aviv regime has repeatedly targeted the positions of the Syrian army and its allies.

The aerial bombardments intensified in scale and frequency after 2011 when the Arab country found itself in the grip of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

Damascus says Tel Aviv carries out the attacks to aid terrorist groups against the Syrian army.

It has repeatedly complained to the United Nations, calling the aggression a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.
