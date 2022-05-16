‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns

Islam Times - The Arab League warned about the consequences of the Zionist regime's deliberate actions targeting the status quo at the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound.

The regional grouping's Secretariat General issued the warning on Sunday, the day that marks the anniversary of the Nakba [Catastrophe]. Thousands of Palestinians and their supporters hold monumental rallies each year to mark the 1948 occasion, which saw the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime claiming existence following a heavily-Western-backed war against regional territories.Meanwhile, Zionist settlers storm the compound, Islam's third-holiest site, on a daily basis under the protection of ‘Israeli’ forces. They often attack Palestinian Muslims and Christians, who converge on the compound to perform their religious duties."These attacks amount to great violation of the international laws, and stand in the way of international efforts aimed at establishing 'peace,'" the statement read.The ‘Israeli’ assaults threaten to fan the flames of insecurity and instability in the region, and "can drag the [entire] region into violence and initiate a religious war," the Arab League added.The Secretariat noted that around seven decades had passed since the Nakba, but the Palestinians were still dealing with the repercussions of the occasion," and are subject to violations that threaten "their existence, soil, rights, and sanctities."It enumerated some instances of the regime's wanton aggression as its destruction of Palestinians' homes, forcing Palestinians into leaving their homeland, and carrying out "field executions" against them, including its recent gruesome murder of Shereen Abu Akleh, a distinguished Palestinian journalist.The body urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in support of the Palestinian people, and in favor of implementation of the UN resolutions that condemn the Zionist regime's occupation and aggression."The Security Council should expeditiously take the necessary measures that would bring pressure to bear on the occupying ‘Israeli’ authorities to end their violations against the Palestinian nation," it asserted.Such, the statement noted, is the Council's legal and moral duty towards preservation of international peace and security, and implementation of international resolutions.