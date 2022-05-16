0
Monday 16 May 2022 - 10:43

‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns

Story Code : 994488
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
The regional grouping's Secretariat General issued the warning on Sunday, the day that marks the anniversary of the Nakba [Catastrophe]. Thousands of Palestinians and their supporters hold monumental rallies each year to mark the 1948 occasion, which saw the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime claiming existence following a heavily-Western-backed war against regional territories.

Meanwhile, Zionist settlers storm the compound, Islam's third-holiest site, on a daily basis under the protection of ‘Israeli’ forces. They often attack Palestinian Muslims and Christians, who converge on the compound to perform their religious duties.

"These attacks amount to great violation of the international laws, and stand in the way of international efforts aimed at establishing 'peace,'" the statement read.

The ‘Israeli’ assaults threaten to fan the flames of insecurity and instability in the region, and "can drag the [entire] region into violence and initiate a religious war," the Arab League added.

The Secretariat noted that around seven decades had passed since the Nakba, but the Palestinians were still dealing with the repercussions of the occasion," and are subject to violations that threaten "their existence, soil, rights, and sanctities."

It enumerated some instances of the regime's wanton aggression as its destruction of Palestinians' homes, forcing Palestinians into leaving their homeland, and carrying out "field executions" against them, including its recent gruesome murder of Shereen Abu Akleh, a distinguished Palestinian journalist.

The body urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in support of the Palestinian people, and in favor of implementation of the UN resolutions that condemn the Zionist regime's occupation and aggression.

"The Security Council should expeditiously take the necessary measures that would bring pressure to bear on the occupying ‘Israeli’ authorities to end their violations against the Palestinian nation," it asserted.

Such, the statement noted, is the Council's legal and moral duty towards preservation of international peace and security, and implementation of international resolutions.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022