0
Monday 16 May 2022 - 12:55

China Voices Protest over G7 Statement on Taiwan, Xinjiang

Story Code : 994510
China Voices Protest over G7 Statement on Taiwan, Xinjiang
"China is delivering a firm protest to the G7 presidency," Chinese foreign ministry representative Zhao Lijian said at a briefing. "Our stance on the issue of Taiwan and foreign interference in the affairs of Hong Kong, as well as Xinjiang, remains unambiguous."

Beijing also called on the G7 to stop imposing illegal sanctions on other countries and stop deploying their warplanes and warships to other nations' borders, Sputnik reported. 

On Sunday, the Group of Seven raised concern over "the situation in and around the East and South China Seas", saying that Beijing should "abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation measures or the use of force". They also urged China to allow access to Xinjiang and Tibet for independent observers.

Previously, Chinese authorities lambasted the US for trying to undermine the one-China principle, after the US State Department deleted some statements from its site, including those saying that "the United States does not support Taiwan independence".

Beijing urged Washington to "stop engaging in political manipulation of Taiwan-related issues", stressing that "there is only one China in the world".
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022