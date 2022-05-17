0
Tuesday 17 May 2022 - 04:08

EU ministers fail to agree on 6th round of sanctions against Russia

Story Code : 994603
EU ministers fail to agree on 6th round of sanctions against Russia

The impasse was discussed at length by EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday. They have agreed to send 500 million euros to Ukraine for weapons to fight Russia, bringing the total so far to 2 billion euros. The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, boasts that's just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the money spent by the EU on weaponizing Ukraine.

Also on Monday, Borrell warned leaders from Western Balkans countries, they will have no chance of joining the EU unless they toe the line.

EU foreign ministers say it is essential that the bloc diversifies its energy supply chains. Experts point out that, after Russia, Iran has the world's second largest gas reserves.

The cost of living across the 27-nation EU is rising by the day. Finland and Sweden look set to join NATO. The West continues to deliver weapons to Ukraine. There is massive uncertainty regarding energy security. Experts say the West has no interest in normalizing relations with Russia.

For this reason, economists are warning things will almost certainly get much worse for EU citizens before they get better.
Tagged
EU Russia Sanctions
Comment


Featured Stories
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
Russia to Respond if NATO Moves Nuclear Forces near Border
14 May 2022
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
US Fomenting Divisions, Inflaming Wars: Iran’s Defense Minister
14 May 2022
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
Martyr Shireen Abu Akleh Laid to Rest After ‘Israeli’ Police Attack Funeral Procession, Beat Mourners
14 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
Sayyed Nasrallah: Compromisers with Israel Should be Ashamed of Abu Akleh’s Murder
14 May 2022
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
Abbas Says Aby Akleh’s Death Will Go to the ICC
13 May 2022