0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 04:31

US urges Europeans to adopt a united approach against China

Story Code : 994790
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, second right, attends the meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 16, 2022.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, second right, attends the meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 16, 2022.

“We have a common interest in incentivizing China to refrain from economic practices that have disadvantaged all of us,” Yellen said in a speech to the Brussels Economic Forum, in Brussels, The Associated Press reported.

“These practices range from those affecting trade and investment to development and climate policies, to approaches to provide debt relief to countries facing unsustainable debt burdens,” she added.

A meeting of finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies is going to be held in Bonn, Germany, this week.

Yellen held a meeting on Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where she said they discussed “critical issues related to energy security, Ukraine’s economic needs, and continued coordination to impose sanctions on Russia.”

Yellen has criticized China’s financing practices in Africa and recently called on Beijing explicitly to end its relationship with Moscow.

“We have a set of common vulnerabilities that we should address,” Yellen said to her European audience.

“And China is more likely to respond favorably if it cannot play one of us off against the other,” she said. “The Biden administration believes that cooperation of this kind will be more effective than the unilateralism that we saw in the not-too-distant past.”

'US hybrid war on China, Russia reaches fever pitch'
The US hybrid war on China and Russia reaches a fever pitch as the United States seeks to extend the total war to Beijing, says an American political analyst and writer.

Meanwhile, China has said it has always been a victim of the US disinformation campaign, hitting back at Washington's allegations that Beijing has helped Russia produce propaganda against Ukraine.

“The United States accused China of helping Russia spread false information, which itself is a typical form of false information,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference last week.

His remarks came after an article published on the US Department of State website accused China of spreading Russia's propaganda and fake news about Ukraine.

The Chinese official accused senior White House diplomats of spreading the so-called "prior-notification-of-China theory" and feeding the media to publish false information against Beijing.
Tagged
US Europe China
Comment


Featured Stories
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
NATO Pledges Open-Ended Aid to Ukraine as Russia Warns of Risks to Global Security
16 May 2022
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
Schenker Acknowledges: US Exploited 2019 Protests, Fastened Lebanon Economic Collapse
15 May 2022
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
Thousands of Europeans Mark 74th Anniversary of ‘Nakba’, Pay Homage to Slain Palestinian Journalist
15 May 2022
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
Kingdom of Blood: Saudi Regime Beheads Two Activists from Qatif Province
15 May 2022
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
Pentagon: Congress Must Pass $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill by Thursday
15 May 2022