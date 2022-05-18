US urges Europeans to adopt a united approach against China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, second right, attends the meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 16, 2022.

Islam Times - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the United States and its Western allies must take a wary and united approach to check China and its business practices.

“We have a common interest in incentivizing China to refrain from economic practices that have disadvantaged all of us,” Yellen said in a speech to the Brussels Economic Forum, in Brussels, The Associated Press reported.“These practices range from those affecting trade and investment to development and climate policies, to approaches to provide debt relief to countries facing unsustainable debt burdens,” she added.A meeting of finance ministers for the Group of Seven leading economies is going to be held in Bonn, Germany, this week.Yellen held a meeting on Tuesday with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where she said they discussed “critical issues related to energy security, Ukraine’s economic needs, and continued coordination to impose sanctions on Russia.”Yellen has criticized China’s financing practices in Africa and recently called on Beijing explicitly to end its relationship with Moscow.“We have a set of common vulnerabilities that we should address,” Yellen said to her European audience.“And China is more likely to respond favorably if it cannot play one of us off against the other,” she said. “The Biden administration believes that cooperation of this kind will be more effective than the unilateralism that we saw in the not-too-distant past.”The US hybrid war on China and Russia reaches a fever pitch as the United States seeks to extend the total war to Beijing, says an American political analyst and writer.Meanwhile, China has said it has always been a victim of the US disinformation campaign, hitting back at Washington's allegations that Beijing has helped Russia produce propaganda against Ukraine.“The United States accused China of helping Russia spread false information, which itself is a typical form of false information,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference last week.His remarks came after an article published on the US Department of State website accused China of spreading Russia's propaganda and fake news about Ukraine.The Chinese official accused senior White House diplomats of spreading the so-called "prior-notification-of-China theory" and feeding the media to publish false information against Beijing.