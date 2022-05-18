0
Wednesday 18 May 2022 - 13:48

Ayatollah Khamenei Reiterates Need for Population Growth in Iran

During a Wednesday meeting of Iran’s National Population Headquarters, a message from Ayatollah Khamenei was read about the issue of population.

In the message, the Leader thanked all officials and experts who have focused on activities for population growth with serious consideration and foresight and are figuring out how to save the country from the daunting prospect of population aging.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated in the message that the efforts to increase the population, rejuvenate the country’s workforce, and support families are an overriding responsibility of the authorities and people.

The Leader noted that influential individuals and centers that can shape culture have a higher degree of responsibility in this regard because population growth is a “vital policy” in the long-term future of Iran.

Over the past decade, Ayatollah Khamenei has on various occasions highlighted the significance of population increase in Iran.

In 2014, the Leader outlined general policies aimed at encouraging population growth to compensate for the declining birth rate.

The declaration was issued following consultations with the country’s Expediency Council and was prepared on the basis of the Clause 1 of Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution.

In the preamble to the proclamation, the Supreme Leader referred to the country’s young generation as an “opportunity and privilege”, stressing that the general policies aim to make up for a reduction in the population growth and fertility rate the country has seen in the past years.
