Thursday 19 May 2022 - 00:28

Iran Navy Escort Team Clashes with Pirates in Red Sea

“The Navy escort team rushed into the area this morning and clashed with the attacking boats after receiving an emergency call for help from an Iranian ship being attacked by unidentified boats in the Red Sea,”  Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Army Navy told reporters on Wednesday.

“After the arrival of the Navy escort team and the exchange of fire between the attacking boats and the escort team, they decided to flee the area.”

“Following the new US Joint Naval Alliance with its allies, we are witnessing an increase in piracy on this vital waterway.

The Iranian navy commander further pointed out, “Following the new US Joint Naval Alliance with its allies, we are witnessing an increase in piracy on this vital waterway.”

This was the second time the Iranian naval forces saved a commercial ship in the international waters after it was announced on May 13 that the 80th Naval Fleet of Iran’s Navy clashed with pirates on Friday morning after receiving a message that unidentified pirates had attacked an Iranian merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden with the Navy thwarting their attempt.
