0
Thursday 19 May 2022 - 05:47

Nuclear chief: Iran working on producing 60%-enriched fuel

Story Code : 994975
File photo shows the interior of the Natanz Nuclear Facility in central Iran
File photo shows the interior of the Natanz Nuclear Facility in central Iran

Iran started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, the UN nuclear agency confirmed in April 2021. It made the step in response to an explosion that damaged equipment at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz. The country had previously only reached 20% purity. 

"The efforts of the enemies by committing sabotage in the field of nuclear technology have made it the frontline. Our scientists stood up at the order of the Leader who said, 'Build yourselves'.

"They acted on the issue of 20% fuel, which was needed by Tehran's research reactor, and today we produce not only 20% fuel but also working on producing 60% fuel," Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

The official touched on the crucial production of radiopharmaceuticals, saying the country is now moving toward using nuclear medicine in plasma therapy.

Eslami also touched on the "very important" role of heavy water which the enemies try to forbid Iran from using by accusing it of seeking to produce nuclear weapons.

He said if it had not been for the strategies of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, "we would have not gotten into nuclear technology and fallen far behind by now".

Eslami said, "The country's development plans must move without interruption, and the efforts of the country's scientists and youth must be spent for the great goals of the country, and we must endure hardships and vicissitudes to reach the peak."

He also said science and technology is the field of empowerment, but international organizations have sought in recent years to make the fields of aerospace, nuclear technology, information technology, biotechnology and nanotechnology an exclusive avant gard domain for a few select countries and prevent others, including Iran, from achieving them by creating obstacles.
Tagged
Iran Nuclear
Comment


Featured Stories
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
18 May 2022
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
18 May 2022
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022