0
Thursday 19 May 2022 - 07:53
In letter to foreign leaders,

Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders

Story Code : 994999
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders

In the letters, Haniyeh said Israel’s resumption of policies to eliminate Hamas leaders will have “repercussions beyond estimation,” his media adviser, Taher al-Nunu said on Wednesday.

Tension has been rising across the Palestinian territories amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied East Bank and settler incursions into the flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque complex in al-Quds.

Several Israeli figures have called on the Israeli regime to assassinate Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, in Gaza in retaliation for attacks on Israelis.

Earlier this month, The Times published a report, alleging that Israeli authorities had informed Western allies that the occupying regime was preparing hit squads to target Hamas leaders living abroad.

Al-Nunu said Haniyeh warned in the messages that targeted assassinations of Hamas leaders will bring the people and the resistance into a full-scale conflict and the “Zionist regime will pay an unknown price.”

The Hamas cheif, Al-Nunu added, urged the leaders to note Israeli regime’s statements and more aggressive tone while working out plans to assassinate Hamas leaders namely Yahya Sinwar, Zaher Jabarin, Saleh al-Arouri, Mohammed Deif.

Haniyeh also called on these countries to convey the message to Israel and warn the regime against the consequences of acting on such criminal threats.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, a senior Hamas official, has said that the factions in the Gaza Strip have established a certain "deterrence" which is making the Israeli occupation army hesitant about carrying out any major aggression or assassinations of resistance leaders.

The Hamas official also added that regional and international mediation with the movement has increased in order to avoid any escalation, saying that the mediation has conveyed Israel's desire to preserve calm and not escalate to war.

Al-Zahar warned of a "decisive response" if Israel assassinates the movement's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
 
Tagged
Palestine Hamas Haniyeh Israel
Comment


Featured Stories
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
18 May 2022
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
18 May 2022
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
US recruits ISIS terrorists to fight in Ukraine, Russian intel says
18 May 2022
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
Taliban Says Not Considers US as Enemy
17 May 2022
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
S-300 Defense System Fires at Israeli Jets in Syria
17 May 2022
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
US Senate Backs Ukraine’s $40 bln Aid Package
17 May 2022
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
Mali’s Military Government Says It Foiled Western-Backed Coup Attempt
17 May 2022
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
US Ready to Provide Military Support to New NATO Hopefuls
16 May 2022
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
Lebanon Awaits Official Results of Vote in Parliamentary Elections
16 May 2022
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
‘Israeli’ Actions Threaten To Ignite ’Religious War’ In Region, Arab League Warns
16 May 2022