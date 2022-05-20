0
Friday 20 May 2022

Russia to Build Military Bases in W. District in Response to NATO Expansion: Defense Minister

Story Code : 995203
“By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be established in the Western Military District,” Shoigu said at a meeting in televised remarks, noting that tensions continue to mount in the area, which is also due to the possible admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO, TASS reported.

According to the Russian defense chief, these countermeasures will be synchronized with the supply of modern weapons and military equipment to the troops. "This year, we intend to get more than 2,000 pieces of such equipment," he added.

Shoigu noted that inspections based on the results of the winter training period showed a qualitative increase in the level of training of the district's formations by 25% compared to the previous year.

According to the defense minister, the intensity of combat training tasks performed by the ships of the Baltic Fleet increased by 42%. More than 300 combat exercises with the application of various kinds of weaponry were fulfilled. Since the beginning of the year, the aviation of the district has increased by 4%.
