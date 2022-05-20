Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability

Islam Times - European Union (EU) lawmakers called on EU authorities to hold the Israeli regime accountable for the murder of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, while Israel refuses to open an investigation into her case.

During a debate in the European Parliament on Thursday, the lawmakers condemned the brutal murder of Abu Akleh, who was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier on May 11.Wearing press attire, 51-year-old Abu Akleh was murdered in cold blood while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.Later, her funeral was also attacked by the regime forces, including her pallbearers.Western media and Western leaders have been accused of turning a blind eye to the breach of international law by the apartheid Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories.Tel Aviv has been urged to fully cooperate with an independent inquiry into the slain journalist's cold-blooded murder.But the "Israel Defense Forces" will not open an investigation into the killing of Abu Akleh, despite her being shot in the head by an army sniper, Haaretz has reported.The European Parliament was informed that Israel has killed around 50 Palestinian journalists during the past two decades.