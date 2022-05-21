0
Saturday 21 May 2022 - 02:54

1 Killed, 9 Injured in S Korea Oil Refinery Explosion

Story Code : 995293
1 Killed, 9 Injured in S Korea Oil Refinery Explosion
The Korea Herald wrote that the deceased was a subcontractor who was among the 10 others doing repair work at the alkylation processing line in the refinery in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southwest of Seoul, when the blast occurred at 8:52 p.m. Thursday.

The nine others sustained injuries, mostly severe or minor burns. They were all sent to a hospital for treatment.

A total of 26 people were working at the site, including 14 S-Oil employees, at the time.

Firefighters are still working to put out the fire, according to the reports.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
20 May 2022
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
20 May 2022
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
20 May 2022
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
20 May 2022
UN Rapporteur: Human Rights in Iran Severely Affected by US Sanctions
UN Rapporteur: Human Rights in Iran Severely Affected by US Sanctions
19 May 2022
Finland, Sweden to Buy Weapons after Applying for NATO Membership
Finland, Sweden to Buy Weapons after Applying for NATO Membership
19 May 2022
Zionist military launched missiles at its own drone
‘Israelis’ Obsessed with Hezbollah’s UAVs, Launch Missiles at Own Drone
19 May 2022
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
Haniyeh warns against renewal of Israel’s targeted killings of Hamas leaders
19 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah, Allies Emerged Victorious... Supporters Provided Resistance with Safety Network
18 May 2022
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
Playing with Fire: US Takes Part in “Israeli” Drill for Striking Iran
18 May 2022
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
US Probe Finds No Wrongdoing in 2019 Deadly Syria Strike, Clears Officer Who Ordered It
18 May 2022
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
US To Retain ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Venezuela: Reports
18 May 2022