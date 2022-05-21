0
Saturday 21 May 2022 - 03:10

Russia to Be Equipped with 2 Nuclear-Powered Submarines

"Let me note that this year our Fleet is set to receive the Project Borei-A first strategic submarine cruiser Knyaz Oleg and the Project Yasen-M first nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk. The Knyaz Oleg is outfitted with Bulava ballistic missiles and the multi-purpose submarine cruiser Novosibirsk with Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles," Fleet Commander Admiral Sergey Avakyants said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on the occasion of the Fleet’s 291st anniversary.

This year, the Russian Pacific Fleet will also receive the Project 636.3 third diesel-electric submarine Magadan. With its arrival, the Fleet will operate six stealthy diesel-electric subs armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, the admiral said, according to TASS.

In 2022, the Russian Pacific Fleet will also receive the Project 20380 corvette Rezkiy built at the Amur Shipyard. The warship is currently undergoing mooring trials. The Project 12700 ocean minesweepers Pyotr Ilyichyov and Anatoly Shlemov built by the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard will also replenish the Fleet’s combat inventory this year, the commander said.
