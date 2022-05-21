Russia: US Was Creating Electronic System of Bio Intelligence in Ukraine

Islam Times - US military biological activity in Ukraine testifies to its intention to create a global system of bio-intelligence, the co-chair of the parliamentary commission for investigating the activity of US biolaboratories in Ukraine, State Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya said at the commission’s meeting on Friday.

"As we can see, an electronic system of bio-intelligence working for the Pentagon and NATO was being created in Ukraine systematically, step by step. We can say with certainty that before the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine the United States had conducted military biological activity in Ukraine on a systematic and planned basis," the State Duma’s press-service quotes Yarovaya as saying, TASS reported.The documents obtained by the parliamentary inquiry and eyewitness accounts testify to the fact that "in Ukraine an on-line system of current and systematic control, gathering and processing of information was established with support from the US Department of Defense.""All collected information was sent to the National Center for Medical Intelligence of the US Department of Defense," Yarovaya said.She believes that this type of US military-biological activity is a reason enough to say that "on the pretext of implementing protective programs the Americans have been actively looking for new pathogens and also making experiments in controlling and enhancing pathogens’ pandemic properties".US legislation has established what she described as "a system of complete connivance and immunity to provide support for such dangerous activity".Earlier, the State Duma and the Federation Council adopted a resolution to conduct a parliamentary investigation into the biological laboratories in Ukraine, as well as to create a joint panel of inquiry to conduct such a probe.The procedure for such a parliamentary investigation began on the basis of instructions issued by the State Duma’s Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The commission consists of 14 Duma members and as many Federation Council members. The State Duma’s Deputy Speaker, Irina Yarovaya, and the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, are its co-chairs.As Yarovaya said earlier, the commission's task was to produce a dossier that would be sent to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and government and to international organizations. The dossier will present the necessary evidence, "highlight all cause-and-effect relationships, identify all threats and challenges, as well as name all involved organizations, international law entities and officials concerned".Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov earlier said the special military operation in Ukraine produced evidence the Kiev regime was urgently eliminating traces of a US Department of Defense-funded military biological program in Ukraine.He said that according to staffers of Ukrainian biolaboratories a number of extremely dangerous pathogens, such as those causing plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other lethal diseases were urgently destroyed on February 24.US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, while testifying before the US Senate’s foreign relations committee on March 9, acknowledged that in Ukraine there were some facilities conducting clandestine biological research and Washington was keen to prevent Russian forces from gaining control of these facilities.She said the US Department of State was "quite concerned that Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of [those labs], so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces".Russia’s envoy to OSCE also said on Friday New evidence has been unearthed in Ukraine indicating that elements for biological weapons were produced in the country in violation of a corresponding convention."The special operation in Ukraine has uncovered factual evidence showing that components for bioweapons have for many years been produced close to the Russian border in violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in a statement.According to the data cited by the Russian envoy, "a network of biolabs operating under the Pentagon’s auspices covered a number of Ukrainian cities"."The network included over 30 facilities, and Mariupol turned out to be its stronghold where a center for the collection and certification of cholera pathogens was located. Selected strains were first sent to Kiev and then forwarded to the United States. According to data from the Russian Defense Ministry, these activities have been carried out since 2014," Lukashevich said in a statement published by the Russian Permanent Mission to the OSCE.Research was also conducted in the laboratories in Mariupol on extremely hazardous agents of tularemia and anthrax."Those who organized the programs conducted little research in labs, but they ran their tests on people," the Russian envoy noted."So at least, there is evidence that in recent years, Washington and Kiev have not adhered to the Convention," the Russian envoy said."Russia has been preparing a package of documents for an international probe into the biological military activities in Ukraine to open as soon as possible," he said.