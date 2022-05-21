0
Saturday 21 May 2022 - 06:07

Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence

Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, said that Syria's efforts to achieve stability collide with the persistence of Western countries and their allies in their cruel practices and continuous violations of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Sabbagh's remarks came during UN Security Council's session on the humanitarian issue in Syria.

Sabbagh explained that the recent decision by the US administration regarding granting a license to carry out economic activities in specific areas in the north-east and northwest of Syria controlled by separatist militias and terrorist organizations represents direct support by the US administration to those illegal entities and a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty, independence, and unity of land and people, as well as a grave violation to relevant Security Council resolutions.

Syria's envoy indicated that holding the Brussels conference without inviting Syria and the exclusion of Russia turned it into a gathering of Western countries known for their politicization of humanitarian issues.

He said that increasing the early recovery and development projects in quantity and quality is the only way to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria and achieve sustainable development goals.

Sabbagh pointed out that the decree of the general amnesty on terrorist crimes does not include foreign terrorists and comes within the framework of the measures that Syria has taken for years to provide appropriate conditions for the return of displaced persons and refugees, improve the humanitarian situation, consolidate national reconciliations and restore security and stability.
