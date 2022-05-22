0
Sunday 22 May 2022 - 13:07

Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report

Story Code : 995538
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
According to Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel that is associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces, The causalities include two Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor with the Turkish military who were all killed when Zilkan base in Nineveh's Bashiqa came under attacks

At least six combat drones were involved in the incident which took place early on Sunday, added Sabereen News.

An Iraqi resistance group calling itself Ahrar al-Sinjar (Freemen of Sinjar) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the base with unmanned aircraft.

Nineveh houses Turkish forces involved in the ongoing military operations against purported positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Turkey has been conducting its military operations without the authorization of the Baghdad government, the spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahaf, told Sabereen News on April 24.

Sahaf said there was a pre-2003 agreement between Ankara and Baghdad that temporarily permitted Turkish military forces, under certain circumstances, to cross five kilometers over the border in pursuit of PKK militants for a limited number of days in coordination with the Iraqi government.

However, in 2009, the Iraqi parliament “canceled” all agreements that permitted Turkish troops to enter the country, he noted. 

Early last month, Turkey announced its latest cross-border incursion into Iraq, codenamed Operation Claw-Lock. The air-and-ground military attacks targeted suspected PKK positions in the Zab, Basiyan, Avasheen, and Korajiwar districts in the Kurdistan Region. 

"strongly worded" protest note over the offensive, and called the operation a blatant violation of its sovereignty. 

In response, Ankara summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires and informed him that those military operations will continue if Baghdad doesn't take action against PKK members. 

Hassan al-Adari, the head of the Sadrist bloc, which has the largest number of seats in the Iraqi parliament, has said that Iraq must take the matter of Turkey's repeated attacks to the United Nations Security Council and the Arab League to establish a “unified stance” on the matter.

Militants of the PKK — designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union — regularly clash with Turkish forces in the Kurdish-dominated southeast of Turkey attached to northern Iraq.

A shaky ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish government collapsed in July 2015 and attacks on Turkish security forces have soared ever since.

More than 40,000 people have been killed during the three-decade conflict between Turkey and the autonomy-seeking militant group.
Comment


Featured Stories
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
20 May 2022
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
20 May 2022
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
20 May 2022
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
20 May 2022
UN Rapporteur: Human Rights in Iran Severely Affected by US Sanctions
UN Rapporteur: Human Rights in Iran Severely Affected by US Sanctions
19 May 2022