0
Monday 23 May 2022 - 10:20

Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years

Story Code : 995669
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
The additional sentence was issued on Sunday for the Palestinians, who escaped the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s Gilbao Prison on September 6.

The escapees have earned “hero” status among their fellow Palestinians for managing to dig their way out of their shared cell using kitchen utensils such as spoons, plates, and even the handle of a kettle.

They then managed to slip past a sleeping prison guard after emerging through a hole outside the prison facility, which had taken them months to burrow.

Their escape triggered a massive manhunt by ‘Israeli’ military reinforcements and drones before their capture two weeks later.

"My client told the court he did not regret the escape because he had nothing to lose," lawyer Raslan Mahajana cited one of the escapees as saying.

The judge ruling on the case said the sentencing had taken into account the fact that the prison break had “paralyzed ‘Israel’ for days.”

Five other inmates charged with assisting the men to escape were also sentenced to an additional four years in jail.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022