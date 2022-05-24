0
Tuesday 24 May 2022 - 05:27

Foreign Conspiracies to Divide Yemen Will Fail: Al-Mashat

Story Code : 995772
Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, Mehdi al-Mashat, on the occasion of the anniversary of the country's unification, stressed that celebrating this day means that all foreign conspiracies to divide Yemen will fail.

He pointed out that the Yemeni nation is the builder of this alliance, not the parties, noting that this nation is invincible.

The Yemeni official expressed confidence that all enemy calculations would fail and that "the war is still long; "Because the US-led aggressors continue to commit atrocities against our country."

Al-Mashat said that Yemen insists on real and lasting peace, which is based on ending aggression, siege and occupation, adding that the prolongation of the war is due to the misconceptions of the aggressor coalition and the internationally biased position of the coalition.

Emphasizing that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire thousands of times in Yemen, he said: "This coalition has carried out more than two thousand missile and artillery attacks during the ceasefire period."

Al-Mashat stressed that the Yemeni people do not feel any difference between the ceasefire period and the non-ceasefire period, he said: "Yemen does not oppose the extension of the ceasefire, but it cannot accept a ceasefire in which the people's problems continue." 
