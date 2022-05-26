Hezbollah Chief Pays Tribute to Martyrs, Including Gen. Soleimani, on Lebanon’s Liberation Day

Islam Times - Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday paid tribute to martyrs, including Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, for contributing to Lebanon’s liberation from Israeli regime.

The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement was speaking on the occasion of the country’s Liberation Day, which is marked every year as the day Lebanon was liberated from the ‘Israeli’ occupation, calling it the "last nail in the coffin" of "Greater Israel."He singled out Iran and Lt. Gen. Soleimani for “huge contributions” in the last days of the Israeli regime’s occupation of south Lebanon.He said 25th of May, 2000, was “one of the few happy days” the region has experienced in over 40 years, when people in Lebanon did not just smile but “cried out of joy”.Nasrallah said the day is Lebanon's “greatest accomplishment” and a “constant reminder of the murderousness, barbarity of Israel, which pretends to be normal, modern state with which regional countries can coexist.”“This was the final nail in the coffin of "Greater Israel" - because the Israeli army that can't continue to occupy south Lebanon, which is the weakest place in the region, cannot establish a Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates,” he said.The leader of the Hezbollah movement said the landmark day was an “inflection point in Israel's history leading to Quds Sword/what we saw in May 2021, building strategic path leading to Israel's downfall.”“We are speaking today of the happiest day in our [Lebanon's] modern history,” Nasrallah stated.He said through resistance the country was able to take back its rights and freedom, and “not wait for any Arab regimes or anyone else to liberate us.”“Thank God, who worked through the hands of human beings, to fulfill this victory, and we thank all Lebanese of all stripes who aided the resistance, and the martyrs and the fighters,” the Hezbollah chief said.The liberation, he said, was not "a walk down the street" but the “result of blood, tears, and fingers hitting the triggers against the enemy.”After paying rich tribute to the martyrs, he said he would thank all the war veterans and prisoners who endured the suffering of imprisonment in the Israeli occupation prisons.“I thank all our people, from all sects, who sacrificed and supported us all along,” he said.