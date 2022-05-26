0
Thursday 26 May 2022 - 02:58

Two Huge Blasts in Afghanistan Kill, Injure at Least 30

According to the Kabul Times, earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a terrible explosion was heard in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the capital of Balkh province in Afghanistan.

According to the reports, the explosion took place in the 10th Security District of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Taliban Police Command in Balkh confirmed the explosion, but it has not released any information about it yet.

Preliminary reports suggest the blast targeted a passenger car.

According to the local media, informed sources also announced that a second explosion took place in Karte Ariana in the 5th Security District of Mazar-e-Sharif city.

According to these sources, 10 people were killed and injured in the incident.

The Taliban has so far confirmed only one explosion.

No further information has been released about the perpetrators of this incident.

َAccording to the latest reports, 5 people were the bodies of 5 people killed and more than 25 injured were transferred to Abu Ali Sina Hospital in the city. It is said that the transfer of the injured to the hospital is still going on.

Taliban officials have not yet released official figures on the casualties in the blasts so far.
