US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran in Yet Another Futile Move

Islam Times - The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on IRGC Quds Force in yet another sign of continued animosity towards the Iranian nation despite its claims of willingness to lift the Trump-era sanctions.

The US Treasury Department placed several individuals on the sanctions list for their links to the IRGC's Quds Force.In yet another futile attempt to force Iran give in to pressures to accept its illegal excessive demands, Washingon imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and nine entities for alleged links to the IRGC's Quds Force.In a statement on Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that it designates an international oil smuggling and money laundering network led by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) officials that has facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil for both the IRGC-QF and Lebanese Hezballah.The Treasury further claimed this oil smuggling network, led by US-designated IRGC-QF official Behnam Shahriyari and former IRGC-QF official Rostam Ghasemi has acted as a critical element of Iran’s oil revenue generation as well as Iran-backed Resistance groups in the region.