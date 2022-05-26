0
Thursday 26 May 2022 - 03:02

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran in Yet Another Futile Move

Story Code : 996131
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran in Yet Another Futile Move
The US Treasury Department placed several individuals on the sanctions list for their links to the IRGC's Quds Force.

In yet another futile attempt to force Iran give in to pressures to accept its illegal excessive demands, Washingon imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and nine entities for alleged links to the IRGC's Quds Force.

In a statement on Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that it designates an international oil smuggling and money laundering network led by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) officials that has facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil for both the IRGC-QF and Lebanese Hezballah.

The Treasury further claimed this oil smuggling network, led by US-designated IRGC-QF official Behnam Shahriyari and former IRGC-QF official Rostam Ghasemi has acted as a critical element of Iran’s oil revenue generation as well as Iran-backed Resistance groups in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
25 May 2022
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
25 May 2022
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
24 May 2022
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
24 May 2022
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
24 May 2022
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
24 May 2022
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
24 May 2022
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
23 May 2022
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022