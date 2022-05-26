0
Thursday 26 May 2022 - 22:27

Hezbollah Media Relations Releases Statement in Response to the Lies of Al-Arabiya

Story Code : 996290
Hezbollah Media Relations Releases Statement in Response to the Lies of Al-Arabiya
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Al-Arabiya channel, which is affiliated with the Saudi regime, has been making lies, fabricating false accusations and falsely engaging Hezbollah in the manufacture, trafficking and promotion of drugs with the aim of defaming the party and distorting the image of the Resistance movement in the public opinion – all of which is in service of “Israeli” enemy and the shameful normalization projects with it.

It is also an attempt to cover-up the irrefutable facts of the involvement of senior Saudi princes and officials in the trade of drugs and captagon pills, to which Beirut International Airport was a witness as a Saudi prince was caught red-handed.

Al-Arabiya’s continuous attempts to divert attention from the spread of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking within the Saudi society by linking it to others and fabricating accusations against them will not lead to a solution to this growing problem in Saudi Arabia. It was more appropriate for the channel and those responsible for it to work hard in combating this deadly scourge in practice, via the media, educationally and religiously, and limiting its imminent security and social risks.
