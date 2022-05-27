Islamic Jihad Condemns Cavusoglu's Visit to Occupied Lands

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement strongly condemned the Turkish Foreign Minister's visit to the occupied territories and his meeting with Zionist regime's officials.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement strongly condemned the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to the occupied Palestinian territories and holding a meeting with the Zionist regime's officials and assessed it as in line with the plots of the Zionist to normalize relations with regional countries.The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement declared that the Turkish Foreign Minister's action contradicted the stances of the Turkish people and the Islamic and Arab nations.Tariq Salmi, the spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, said in a statement, the trip showed that Turkey is not opposed to Zionists' so-called flag march and their regular assault on Al-Aqsa Mosque.He stressed, "Any normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is strongly condemned and rejected and no justification could be offered for the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime."During his visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.