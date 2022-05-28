0
Saturday 28 May 2022 - 14:03

Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base

During the visit to the secret base designed and constructed hundreds of meters deep in the ground, General Baqeri was briefed on the latest capabilities of the Army in the field of production of various military, offensive and long-range UAVs.

As the secret base which was designed and built at a depth of hundreds of meters has been operationalized, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become the superior drone power in the region.

In the released footage, 'Kaman-12' drones can be seen. It has a flight duration of 12 hours and can carry up to 4 vertical bombs or diamond missiles.

After visiting the army-owned UAV secret base, General Baqeri emphasized the importance of UAVs in modern warfare.

He also appreciated Iran's Army Commander Major General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, saying that one of the concerns of all the country's commanders in Army Air Defense, Air Force and Navy is how to be prepared for possible future battles.
 
