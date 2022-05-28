Palestinian Teen Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Bethlehem

Islam Times - Palestinian health sources reported that Palestinian teen Zaid Ghoneim was martyred in al-Khader, Bethlehem, after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot him fatally.

The Zionist occupation forces murdered in cold blood the 15-year-old Zaid Mohammad Saeed Ghoneim during confrontations as the ‘Israeli’ regime forces were attempting to storm the Palestinian town of al-Khader."The child was martyred after sustaining injuries in his neck and back due to ‘Israeli’ occupation gunfire," the Palestinian Health Ministry said late Friday."Zaid was surprised to see the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the town's alleyways, and he tried to take cover in a garage. However, the occupation forces opened fire and executed him," witnesses reported.Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian civilians sustained various injuries after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces' fired rubber-coated steel bullets and teargassed them during confrontations in Beita and Beit Dajan in Nablus.The Tel Aviv regime forces were attempting to storm the two towns and raid houses of civilians.Red Crescent chief Ahmed Jibril reported 88 injuries, two of which were related to rubber bullets, and 21 were related to tear gas. The official also said one Palestinian sustained burns."Two civilians sustained injuries after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot them with rubber-coated steel bullet in Beita, southern Nablus. Fourteen others suffocated due to tear gas," Jibril explained.