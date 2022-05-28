0
Saturday 28 May 2022 - 14:04

Palestinian Teen Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Bethlehem

Story Code : 996525
Palestinian Teen Martyred by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Bethlehem
The Zionist occupation forces murdered in cold blood the 15-year-old Zaid Mohammad Saeed Ghoneim during confrontations as the ‘Israeli’ regime forces were attempting to storm the Palestinian town of al-Khader.

"The child was martyred after sustaining injuries in his neck and back due to ‘Israeli’ occupation gunfire," the Palestinian Health Ministry said late Friday.

"Zaid was surprised to see the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the town's alleyways, and he tried to take cover in a garage. However, the occupation forces opened fire and executed him," witnesses reported.

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian civilians sustained various injuries after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces' fired rubber-coated steel bullets and teargassed them during confrontations in Beita and Beit Dajan in Nablus.

The Tel Aviv regime forces were attempting to storm the two towns and raid houses of civilians.

Red Crescent chief Ahmed Jibril reported 88 injuries, two of which were related to rubber bullets, and 21 were related to tear gas. The official also said one Palestinian sustained burns.

"Two civilians sustained injuries after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot them with rubber-coated steel bullet in Beita, southern Nablus. Fourteen others suffocated due to tear gas," Jibril explained.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base
Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base
Legal Experts to Refer Case of Slain Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC
Legal Experts to Refer Case of Slain Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC
28 May 2022
Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs
Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs
28 May 2022
Russian Reinforcements in Northeast Syria: Sources
Russian Reinforcements in Northeast Syria: Sources
28 May 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs
Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs
28 May 2022
IRGC Navy Seizes 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
IRGC Navy Seizes 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
27 May 2022
Biolabs in Ukraine Opened despite Low Biosecurity level: Russian Defense Ministry
Biolabs in Ukraine Opened despite Low Biosecurity level: Russian Defense Ministry
27 May 2022
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
27 May 2022
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
27 May 2022
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
27 May 2022
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
27 May 2022
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
26 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
26 May 2022