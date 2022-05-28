0
Saturday 28 May 2022 - 14:05

New Details Unveiled about Last Year’s Operation Al-Quds Sword

Story Code : 996526
New Details Unveiled about Last Year’s Operation Al-Quds Sword
Sinwar noted that the last strike the Palestinian resistance suspended at the end of the May 2021 war against Gaza was set to include 362 rockets to be launched towards 14 cities and settlements including Haifa, Tel Aviv, Dimona, Eilat, and Bir Sabe’.

In a TV interview conducted by al-Jazeera Network, the Hamas military wing’s leader said: “When we warn the enemy, indeed every letter and every word have a credit and a field action. We know what pains and what pressures the enemy, and our equations have turned to be very important in which the enemy takes very well into consideration.

Sinwar further uncovered that the Palestinian resistance was trying to kidnap ‘Israeli’ soldiers ahead of Operation al-Quds Sword to force the occupation regime to a swap deal, noting that the resistance dealt the enemy the heaviest blow by striking Tel Aviv and belittling the ‘Israeli’ prestige, and cemented the new equation that “bombing Tel Aviv is a piece of cake.”

The senior Palestinian resistance figure also admitted that a joint operations chamber with the entire axis of resistance was always active all over the days of the war.

Additionally, the joint security chamber highly contributed to important intelligence during the course of the battle, Sinwar made clear.

In response to a question about the Qassam Brigades’ readiness amid the latest ‘Israeli’ provocations, the Hamas official stressed that “The power that we’ve built and are still building, the experiences and lessons we’ve learned, bring us every day a step closer to the long-awaited day of liberating Palestine and returning to it.

Sinwar then addressed all the free people of the world by saying: “The Aqsa Mosque is waiting for you, so do wait for the signal.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base
Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base
Legal Experts to Refer Case of Slain Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC
Legal Experts to Refer Case of Slain Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC
28 May 2022
Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs
Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs
28 May 2022
Russian Reinforcements in Northeast Syria: Sources
Russian Reinforcements in Northeast Syria: Sources
28 May 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs
Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs
28 May 2022
IRGC Navy Seizes 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
IRGC Navy Seizes 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
27 May 2022
Biolabs in Ukraine Opened despite Low Biosecurity level: Russian Defense Ministry
Biolabs in Ukraine Opened despite Low Biosecurity level: Russian Defense Ministry
27 May 2022
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
27 May 2022
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
27 May 2022
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
27 May 2022
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
27 May 2022
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
26 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
26 May 2022