US Sanctions on Russia Worsened Global Food Crisis: Russia's US Envoy

Islam Times - The Russian ambassador to the United States says Washington’s illegitimate sanctions against Moscow have worsened the unfolding global food crisis.

Anatoly Antonov said on Friday that difficulties in the global food market have been building up for a long time, but “the crisis was further exacerbated due to the introduction by Washington and its satellites of illegitimate sanctions against Russia.""Despite the references of US officials to exemptions from the restrictions, which allegedly provide for the opportunity for our country to trade in farm goods,” the Russian envoy added.He also said that Russia’s “domestic exporters often don’t have a chance to make shipments.""They face blocked payments, denials of loans and insurance, problems with booking freight ships, purchase of farm equipment and even seeds," he added."In addition, the US continues to increase import taxes on our fertilizers,” Antonov said.The Russian envoy also warned the US against “shifting the blame” on Moscow, after the Pentagon on Thursday accused Russia of “weaponizing food.”The Russian diplomat said that Moscow “is committed to its export obligations and is ready for negotiations to resolve this most serious problem, including through the UN."Unprecedented waves of sanctions against Russia have sent the prices of grain, cooking oil, fertilizer and energy skyrocketing, hurting global growth.Russia said on Wednesday that it would open a safe corridor for foreign ships to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, and the port in Mariupol.Since the war in Ukraine, wheat and corn prices have jumped 41 percent and 28 percent respectively,Russia and Ukraine together produce almost 30 percent of the global wheat supply.Experts warn that rising food prices and shortages in the fragile emerging markets in Africa and the West Asia could lead to a humanitarian disaster.