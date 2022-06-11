Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran

Islam Times - Tel Aviv regime has deployed radar systems in some West Asian countries as part of joint cooperation with the region’s Arab states to counter what the Israeli media claims to be “missile threats” from Iran.

“Israel has deployed radar systems in several countries in the Middle East, including the UAE and Bahrain,” Channel 12 said on Thursday, claiming the measure was in line with joint cooperation in confronting “Iranian missile threats” and creating an early warning system.The media also said the US administration was seeking to establish a security alliance consisting of Israel and a number of Persian Gulf countries, including those that do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.“It is a defense-security cooperation agreement between Israel and several Arab countries against threats from Iran,” the Channel 12 news said. “Under the emerging agreement, the United States will work on cooperation between Israel and six Persian Gulf states, in addition to Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. It is a joint proposal between The Democratic and Republican parties and will be tabled on Thursday in the House of Representatives."According to the Israeli channel, members of US Congress had already put forward a bill requiring that the US Department of Defense integrate the air defense systems of Israel and some Arab countries.The Wall Street Journal has reported that the Republican and Democratic parties have submitted the bill to Congress, recommending that the Pentagon work with Israel and the Arab countries to incorporate air defense capabilities to “counter the threats from Iran.” The bill was the latest attempt inside the Beltway to improve military cooperation between Israel and West Asia after normalization of ties between the occupying regime and some Arab countries.“Israel will cooperate and coordinate on military and security measures with many countries without diplomatic relations, whose laws have recently banned measures that promote normalization and relations with Israel,” the Journal said.The Israeli media report came on the same day Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the United Arab Emirates, his second official trip to the Persian Gulf country since the two sides formally normalized in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by then US President Donald Trump.Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan were other countries to normalize at that time.To the Palestinians, it was a “stab in the back.”