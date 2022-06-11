Kashmir observes shutdown over anti-Islam remarks by BJP leaders

Islam Times - In the Muslim-majority Indian-administered Kashmir, people observed shutdown on Friday to protest derogatory remarks made by leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist party against Prophet Muhammad.

Despite strict security arrangements, people in the summer capital Srinagar took to the streets saying the Prophet of Islam was their red line. In Srinagar, mobile internet services were suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid the snowballing of protests.Government forces were seen deployed in strength, while people closed down businesses, shops, and other activities.Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over inflammatory remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate last month. Also, Naveen Kumar Jindal, BJP's Delhi media cell chief, was expelled from the party over his blasphemous tweets about Islam.The controversial remarks have sparked global outrage against India, with the Muslim community across the world denouncing the growing anti-Muslim sentiments and hate crimes against minorities in the country.