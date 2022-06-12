0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 05:16

Biden says oil firms make ‘more money than God’

Story Code : 998922
Joe Biden speaks on inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022
Joe Biden speaks on inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2022

Speaking at the Port of Los Angeles, Biden found a number of scapegoats for America’s record high gas prices and 40-year high inflation rate, including the shipping industry and Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also blaming supply-chain backlogs.

Regarding gas prices, Biden singled out oil giant Exxon for engaging in stock buybacks rather than expanding its drilling activity.

“Exxon made more money than God this year,” he told reporters. “One thing I want to say about the oil companies…they’re not drilling, because they make more money not producing more oil.”

“Number two, the reason they’re not drilling is they are buying back their own stock, which should be taxed quite frankly,” he continued. “Exxon, start investing and start paying your taxes, thanks.”

Later on Friday, a spokesman for Exxon told Forbes that the company had actually increased its drilling in the Permian Basin under Texas by 70% between 2019 and 2021, and is spending 50% more to increase refining capacity in this region in 2022 versus 2021. The spokesman said that Exxon lost more than $20 billion in 2020, and paid $40.6 billion in taxes in 2021, an increase of $17.8 billion from 2020.

With inflation, gas prices, and economic concerns in general the top three issues for American voters, a recent ABC News poll found that 71% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s efforts to curb rising prices, and 72% are dissatisfied with his attempts to bring down gas prices in particular.

Aside from blaming companies such as Exxon, Biden has repeatedly invoked the phrase “Putin’s price hike” in a bid to blame the Russian leader and Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine for the spike in living costs in the US.

However, the US inflation rate has risen sharply ever since Biden took office last January, soaring from an average of 1.4% in December 2020 to 7% in December 2021, two months before Russian troops entered Ukraine. Gas prices also rose from an average of $2.28 per gallon in December 2020 to $3.40 a year later.

Biden’s conservative critics say the president’s liberal spending policies have driven up inflation, while his green energy policies  – including bans on new drilling leases and a shutdown of the Canada-US Keystone XL pipeline during his first week in office – have stymied the American energy industry.
Furthermore, his decision to embargo Russian oil and gas imports have also restricted the US’ fuel supply.

Biden’s own treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, has denied that corporate greed is responsible for the US’ current economic woes. Speaking at an event on Thursday hosted by the New York Times, Yellen blamed inflation on forces of “demand and supply.”
Tagged
US Biden Oil Firms Exxon
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022