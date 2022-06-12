0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 05:48

Biden claims he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip

Story Code : 998936
United States President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport after attending the Summit of the Americas, Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles
United States President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport after attending the Summit of the Americas, Saturday, June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles

Asked by a reporter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, if he would use a possible trip to the Middle East to secure a deal to improve relations between the despotic Saudi Kingdom and the Israeli regime, Biden responded, “We’ll see,” Reuters reported on Saturday.

The development came, however, a day after the local CNN news network reported that Washington had decided to ignore the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to reset relations with the Saudi regime after coming under immense pressure to contain surging gas prices in the US amid record-setting inflation figures.

Citing senior US officials, CNN said Washington had conveyed to Riyadh that the US was prepared to move forward with a "reset" of relations, effectively moving on from Khashoggi's murder to repair mutual ties.

The report further revealed that the reset of relations would be a dramatic change for Biden, who had vowed prior to taking office to deal with Saudi Arabia as a "pariah" over Khashoggi's murder.

It also added that Biden ignored a US intelligence report released last year that directly blamed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for orchestrating Khashoggi’s torture killing.

Therefore, the administration officials said, the American president has set aside his moral outrage to pursue warmer relations with the Saudi kingdom amid the dramatic global upheaval that Washington blames on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in face of persisting eastward advance of the US-led NATO military alliance.

"Both sides have decided that for the sake of achieving peace and stability in the Middle East, we need to move past it," said a senior US official as cited in the CNN report.

The network also cited administration officials as saying that Saudi Arabia considers the Khashoggi case closed and has made that clear to the US.
This is while US press reports cited sources earlier in the week as saying that Biden was planning to visit Saudi Arabia, along with a trip to Europe and Israeli-occupied Palestine in late June.

Any potential visit to Saudi Arabia, according to local news analysts, would likely be aimed at bolstering ties with the regime at a time when Biden is struggling to find ways to lower gasoline prices in the US.

Reuters also cited a White House official as claiming on Friday that Washington would not overlook conduct that took place before Biden's presidency, but that "it was also important to reorient – but not rupture – relations with Saudi Arabia," pointing to the despotic regime's role as a strategic partner of the US for the past eight decades.

Biden publicly acknowledged earlier this month that he may travel to Saudi Arabia soon, in a visit expected to include talks with the infamous Saudi crown prince.

"Look, I’m not going to change my view on human rights but as president of the United States my job is to bring peace if I can and that’s what I’m going to try to do," Biden claimed in justifying his visit to the kingdom.

The visit, according to US press reports,  would be aimed at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower gasoline prices in the United States.

Biden would participate in a Riyadh summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a regional union whose members are Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, sources said as cited in the reports.

"There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time including I expect would be Saudi Arabia."
Tagged
US Biden Saudi Arabia
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022