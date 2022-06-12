0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 08:39

Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity

Story Code : 998954
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)

Sheikh Taleh Bagirzade took the action, dubbed “Strike Till Martyrdom”, a few days ago after learning that BMCMI agents – affiliated with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, had offended God and made profane comments after detained Muslim activists had made an appeal for mercy in a detention center of the Office for Combating Organized Crime, commonly known as bandotdel.

Baqirzade has called on Azerbaijani authorities to put all those responsible for the profanity on trial, emphasizing that he will not abandon his hunger strike until all perpetrators are handed out fitting punishment.
Azerbaijan Muslim Leader Taleh Bagirzadeh
