Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
Story Code : 998954
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzade took the action, dubbed “Strike Till Martyrdom”, a few days ago after learning that BMCMI agents – affiliated with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, had offended God and made profane comments after detained Muslim activists had made an appeal for mercy in a detention center of the Office for Combating Organized Crime, commonly known as bandotdel.
Baqirzade has called on Azerbaijani authorities to put all those responsible for the profanity on trial, emphasizing that he will not abandon his hunger strike until all perpetrators are handed out fitting punishment.