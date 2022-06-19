Biden approval rating plummets to 39%

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 39 percent as more and more Americans show dissatisfaction with him due to high inflation and rising gas prices in the country.

Biden, who has cautioned Americans that high prices and inflation could last "for a while", has been “strongly” rejected by the same disillusioned Americans who have become weary of the incumbent's incompetency in job performance.According to a new USA TODAY-Suffolk poll published on Friday, not only was Biden’s approval rating down to 39 percent, but also 47 percent of respondents were “strongly” opposed to his job performance as president in regard to his administration's economic policies. This percentage is up from 44 percent who strongly disapproved in a February poll.US consumer inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6 percent in the 12 months through May, with gasoline marking a record high and the cost of food soaring, Labor Department data showed.The surging costs have become a political headache for the Biden administration, which has tried several measures to lower prices but said much of the responsibility to control inflation falls to the Federal Reserve.In the meantime, the Biden administration has been making efforts to both bring down the gas prices while continuously pinning blame on Russia.Biden and his administration are concerned that the unharnessed high inflation in the United States, exacerbated by the rising fuel prices across the country, could lead to the defeat of the Democrats in this fall’s midterm elections.