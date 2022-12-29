0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 21:45

Putin Says 4 More Nuclear-Powered Submarines to Be Built under Current Weapons Program

Story Code : 1032735
"I would like to point out that four more such submarines will be built under the current state armament program. This will ensure Russia’s security for decades to come," Putin said, Sputnik reported.

Russian ballistic missile submarines, which are currently under development and construction, have many unique characteristics, while new submarines and surface vessels have modern navigation, communications and sonar systems, equipped with high-precision weapons and robotic systems, the Russian president said.

"For example, the Generalissimus Suvorov submarine is armed with Bulava ballistic missiles, which significantly increase the capabilities of our nuclear naval forces," Putin said.

In addition, the president noted that the small rocket ship Grad Sviyazhsk is also a new generation project, specifying that ships of this class have shown high efficiency in combat missions in Syria, as well as in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian president participated via video link in the naval flag-raising ceremony on warships enlisting in the country’s Navy and launching of the nuclear-powered missile submarine Emperor Alexander III.
