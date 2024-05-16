0
Thursday 16 May 2024

Zelensky: Military Situation in Kharkiv 'Extremely Difficult'

Story Code : 1135612
Zelensky: Military Situation in Kharkiv
"The situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, and our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier," he said in a post on Telegram after hearing reports from his commanders in Kharkiv city, the regional capital 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border. 

"However, the area remains extremely difficult," the president added.

Zelensky has postponed foreign visits scheduled for later this week, amid the Russian offensive in the border Kharkov Region.

President Vladimir Putin stated on‌ Wednesday the Russian Armed Forces are improving their tactical positions in all directions every day in the Ukraine conflict.

“Not only according to the results of last year … but starting from this year, our troops in all directions are constantly improving their position every day,” the president said at a meeting with commanders of military districts on Wednesday.

All tasks assigned by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are completed, Putin added.

Russian troops have taken control of several villages close to the border since they launched a surprise attack on May 10.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has admitted that Kiev was facing an “extremely difficult” situation as its troops were struggling to hold ground and were outgunned by the Russian forces. Against this backdrop, he urged Ukraine’s backers to ramp up ammunition deliveries.

Ukrainian officials have long warned that they were not ready to repel a major Russian attack, complaining about delays with Western arms shipments.

Kharkov Region has frequently been used by Ukrainian forces to stage artillery and drone attacks on Russian border areas, many of which targeted residential buildings, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties. 

In March, Putin suggested that Moscow could “at some point” be forced to “create a certain cordon sanitaire” in Kiev-controlled territories to prevent further attacks.
