Maldives Moves to Resume Ties with Tehran after Iran-Saudi Détente

Islam Times - The government of the Maldives announced its decision to resume diplomatic relations with Iran following a recent agreement between Tehran and Riyadh on the restoration of ties.

In a statement released on March 10, the government of the Maldives embraced the Chinese-mediated reconciliation deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia.“In light of these positive and welcoming developments the Government of Maldives has decided to resume diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.Following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within the next two months.Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh soured following the January 2016 execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, an outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy, in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran afterwards, responding to attacks by angry protesters on its embassy in the Iranian capital.Later in May 2016, the Maldives, a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia, decided to sever ties with Iran, claiming that Tehran’s policy in the Middle East was detrimental to peace and security for the Indian Ocean archipelago.