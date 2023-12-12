Jordan: “Israel” Cannot Win

Islam Times - Jordan’s foreign minister has said the apartheid “Israeli” entity cannot achieve military victory in Gaza and has already suffered a strategic defeat by alienating the entire region.

Speaking on Sunday at the Doha Forum – an annual gathering of diplomats in the Qatari capital – Ayman Safadi said the goal of the “Israeli” entity’s aggression against Hamas is to oust the Palestinian population, rather than to defeat the resistance group.The destruction in Gaza in the past two months “is an indication of an ‘Israeli’ policy that seems determined to expel the residents” of the enclave, he said, adding that top “Israeli” officials, including so-called Minister of “National Security” Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have been quite candid about that intention.Safadi brought up the Friday vote at the UN Security Council, in which the US vetoed a proposal by Arab nations urging for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. It was the only vote against, with American ally the UK being the only member of the 15-strong body to abstain.The top Jordanian diplomat noted that despite the veto, Washington was publicly calling on the entity to change its military tactics.“Simply put, ‘Israel’ is defying everyone – its allies, international law, and the United Nations,” he said. “‘Israel’ has created an amount of hatred that will haunt this region and that will define future generations. It harms its people as much as it affects everyone in the region."The minister blamed the entity’s occupation of the Palestinian territories and systematic obstruction to the creation of a Palestinian state as the root cause of the hostilities.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who attended the event in Qatar via video link, remarked that the US has blocked several proposals for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN. He called the unresolved status of Palestinian statehood the “single most dangerous factor igniting extremism in the Middle East.”The entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.The “Israeli” aggression has so far killed at least 18,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. More than 49,000 people have been wounded as well.