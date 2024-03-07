0
Thursday 7 March 2024 - 21:06

France Names Preference for Next NATO Boss

Story Code : 1121102
France Names Preference for Next NATO Boss
The military bloc’s current secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, is expected to leave office on October 1 when his current mandate, which was extended for one year last July, expires, RT reported.

His successor will likely be picked during the upcoming NATO summit in Washington in July. While Rutte enjoys the backing of such heavyweights within the organization as the US, UK, and Germany, Hungary has opposed his nomination. The unanimous support of all member states is needed for a candidate to assume the position.

Having served as Dutch prime minister since 2010, Rutte announced his intention to leave the country’s political scene last July and currently remains in a caretaker capacity pending the formation of a new government.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Rutte in The Hague on Wednesday, Attal said: “Obviously, we support Mark Rutte’s candidacy for NATO in view of his experience, his ability to unite very broadly and his ability to act for our collective security.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made it clear that Budapest “certainly can’t support the election of a man to the position of NATO’s secretary general who previously wanted to force Hungary on its knees.”

The diplomat was apparently referring to when Rutte lashed out at the Hungarian government in 2021 over a law prohibiting the exposure of minors to LGBT-themed content.

Rutte argued at the time that such legislation was incompatible with EU values and that Brussels had to “bring Hungary to its knees on this issue.”

Last month, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the “United States has made it clear to our allies, our NATO allies, that we believe Mr. Rutte would be an excellent secretary general for NATO.”

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Steffen Hebestreit, also said that Berlin supports the Dutch official’s candidacy, citing Rutte’s “immense experience, his great security policy expertise and his strong diplomatic skills.”

The UK made a similar statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Resistance Front Has Great Unexploited Potential: IRGC Quds Force Chief
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas: Israel Thwarted All Mediation Efforts for Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
Resistance in Iraq Says Anti-Israeli Attacks to Continue Until Gaza Ceasefire
7 March 2024
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
S Africa Asks ICJ to Act to Prevent “Israel” from Afflicting Famine on Gaza
7 March 2024
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
Gaza War Nothing but Embarrassment for US: IRGC Cmdr.
7 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
Ayatollah Khamenei: Assembly of Experts Must Not Neglect Principles in Decisions
7 March 2024
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
End of the Israel Regime is Imminent: Palestinian Leader
7 March 2024
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
The Gazans Aren’t Waiting for Ramadan: They’re Fasting without Fasting
7 March 2024
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
7 March 2024
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
6 March 2024
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024