0
Sunday 17 March 2024 - 23:28

Haiti Gang Leader Cherizier after Revolution

Story Code : 1123267
Haiti Gang Leader Cherizier after Revolution
Regional leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) held an emergency summit last week to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the United States had urged to be “expedited” as gangs wrought chaos in the capital, Port-au-Prince, amid repeatedly postponed elections.

“We’re not going to recognize the decisions that CARICOM takes,” Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, a former police officer whose gang rules vast swaths of Port-au-Prince, told Al Jazeera. Rights groups have accused his gang alliance of committing atrocities, including killings and rape.

“I’m going to say to the traditional politicians that are sitting down with CARICOM, since they went with their families abroad, we who stayed in Haiti have to take the decisions,” Cherizier said, flanked by gang members wearing face masks, adding that he rejected plans for a transitional council made up of the country’s political parties.

“It’s not just people with guns who’ve damaged the country but the politicians too,” he added.

The United States and Caribbean nations have been pushing for the proposed council to appoint a new interim prime minister and lay a road map for elections.

Cherizier and his G9 Family and Allies gang alliance have been major contributors to years of escalating violence and political instability in Port-au-Prince.

They have blockaded fuel terminals, clashed with rival gangs and used violence to cement their grip on areas under their control, forcing thousands of Haitians to flee their homes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Israeli Regime Eyes Private Military Contractors for US Pier
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
Macron Says Ready to Discuss De-Escalation in Ukraine with Putin
17 March 2024
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
Iraqi Cleric: U.S. Making a Big Mistake in Expanding War in Yemen
17 March 2024
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
Iran: Palestinians Not to Forget Intl. Bodies Inaction vs Zionists
17 March 2024
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
Niger Breaks Military Agreement with US: Reports
17 March 2024
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
Iran’s Admin Pushing to Advance AI Technologies: President
17 March 2024
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
Trump Warns of ‘Bloodbath’ If He Loses Election
17 March 2024
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
Israeli Missile Attack Injures Soldier in Southern Syria
17 March 2024
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
UN Experts Warn of Islamophobia Rising to ‘Alarming Levels’
16 March 2024
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
Reports: Palestinian, Yemeni Resistance Meet for Collective Action against ‘Israel’
16 March 2024
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
West Did Everything over Year to Disrupt Russian Presidential Election: Diplomat
16 March 2024
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
UNRWA: Gaza will Take Years to Be Safe Again
16 March 2024
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
ICJ to Hold Hearings on Nicaragua’s Case Accusing Germany of Facilitating “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
16 March 2024