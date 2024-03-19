0
Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 21:09

UN Reports A 35% Increase in People Affected by Violence in South Sudan

Story Code : 1123709
UN Reports A 35% Increase in People Affected by Violence in South Sudan
The UN Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, documented 233 incidents of violence affecting 862 people. Of that, 406 were killed, 293 were injured, 100 were abducted and 63 subjected to conflict-related sexual violence, it said in a report released Monday, AP reported.

It was a 35% increase in the number of victims reported from the previous quarter.

South Sudan is to hold elections later this year, the first since a 2018 peace deal between President Salva Kiir and his former rival, Riek Machar, that ended a five-year conflict that killed hundreds of thousands.

Violence caused by ethnic tensions and disputes over resources such as land has increased in various parts of the country in recent months, particularly in the oil-rich region of Abyei.

The head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom, said it is “doing all it can to prevent violence and build peace in the affected areas” and urged the South Sudan government to intervene and “resolve underlying grievances and build peace.”

It said it has conducted at least 10,000 peacekeeping patrols by land, air and boat over the past year.

South Sudan, one of the world’s youngest nations, also suffers from drought and flooding, making living conditions difficult for residents.

The World Food Program in its latest country brief said South Sudan “continues to face a dire humanitarian crisis” due to violence, economic instability, climate change and an influx of people fleeing the conflict in neighboring Sudan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
US Should Ditch
US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China
19 March 2024
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
19 March 2024
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Cabinet under Pressure; Far-Right Ministers Threaten to Resign
19 March 2024
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
19 March 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
18 March 2024
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
18 March 2024
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
18 March 2024
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
18 March 2024