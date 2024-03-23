0
Saturday 23 March 2024 - 20:48

Lebanon to File UN Complaint Over “Israel’s” Disruption of Navigation Systems

Story Code : 1124496
In a statement carried by the official National News Agency [NNA], the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said the entity is endangering civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut's international airport.

Lebanon will "submit an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council about ‘Israel’... disrupting navigation systems and civil aviation safety" in the skies around the airport since the start of the occupying entity’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the ministry added.

“Lebanon also holds Israel internationally responsible for the consequences of any accident or disaster caused by ‘Israel’s’ deliberate policy of jamming air and ground navigation systems, and deliberately disrupting signal receiving and transmitting devices.”

The planned complaint comes amid heightened tensions along the border between Lebanon and the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

Hezbollah and the “Israeli” entity have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the entity launched its Gaza onslaught following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues its brutal aggression against the besieged Gaza, which has so far martyred at least 32,070 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 74,298 others.

Hezbollah fought off two “Israeli” wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the occupation’s military on both occasions.
