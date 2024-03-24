0
Sunday 24 March 2024 - 08:21

Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists' Aggression on Damascus

Story Code : 1124546
Syrian Air Defense Confronts Zionists
News sources on Sunday reported that an explosion was heard in the suburbs of Damascus.

Local media in Syria announced that the Israeli regime targeted the vicinity of Damascus, although the air defense of the Syrian army countered the missiles and shot down some of them.

Syrian official sources have not yet published a report.

The Syrian government has repeatedly sent letters to the United Nations and the UN Security Council, condemning these attacks and asking them to stop.

In recent years, the Zionist regime has repeatedly attacked Damascus and various regions of Syria with air strikes, which have been repelled by the timely interception of Damascus air defenses in most cases.
