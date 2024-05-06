0
Monday 6 May 2024 - 22:46

Putin Directs Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drill to Deter Western Powers

Story Code : 1133280
According to Sputnik, the General Staff of the Russian armed forces is preparing for exercises to simulate the deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

The upcoming drills, involving missile units from the Southern Military District, will include participation from aviation and naval forces. These exercises are being conducted under the direction of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday.

The purpose of the drills is to enhance "the readiness of non-strategic nuclear forces to fulfill combat tasks," the ministry stated.

"The exercise is intended to maintain the readiness of personnel and equipment of units for the combat deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons, ensuring Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials," the ministry's statement elaborated.

The West has been intensifying its rhetoric regarding Russia's "strategic defeat" in Ukraine and fabricating accusations of Moscow's supposed hybrid attacks on the alliance as part of the broader anti-Russian hysteria.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked on Saturday that NATO's extensive Steadfast Defender exercises clearly signal the alliance's readiness for a "possible conflict" with Russia.
