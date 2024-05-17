Hamas: ‘Israel’ Killed 70% of Its Captives in Gaza

Islam Times - The deputy chief of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Khalil al-Hayya, announced that the “Israeli” bombing of the Gaza Strip, which is enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war, has killed 70 percent of the Zionist captives, who have been held by the Palestinian resistance movement since an October operation.

In an interview with Lebanon’s al-Manar television network, al-Hayya stated: “The Zionist enemy wants to recover the remaining captives by force, killing them by bombing.”Around 250 “Israeli” settlers were taken captive on October 7 last year during Al-Aqsa Flood.Hamas released 105 of the captives during a week-long truce in late November.Hamas recently agreed to another truce proposal enabling cessation of the “Israeli” aggression and release of the rest of the captives. The “Israeli” entity, however, rejected the proposal.The Hamas’ official said, “The latest proposal presented to us comes very close to our demands, but the enemy has not respected the proposal or the mediators.”Al-Hayya reiterated the movement’s demands, saying any potential truce agreement had to mandate a complete and comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression, withdrawal of all “Israeli” forces from Gaza, and then a captive exchange deal.The Hamas’ official pointed to the “Israeli” entity’s failure to realize its war goals, including defeating the resistance.“After eight months of aggression, the enemy has failed to eradicate the resistance in Gaza despite all the actions of the occupation,” he said.“The resistance has rebuilt itself and can adapt its capabilities to face the occupation,” the official said, asserting, “The resistance is capable of enduring for many months and will continue to defend its people as long as the battle is ongoing.”“The resistance has the ability to continue because it is right, and victory is our ally, while the enemy will face defeat.”Elsewhere in his remarks, al-Hayya expressed gratitude towards the regional resistance groups for the pro-Palestinian operations that they have been carrying out against “Israeli” targets and those associated with the occupying entity.“The fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq support Gaza and link the cessation of [their] operations to the end of aggression on Gaza,” he said.“When we meet with the resistance forces in the region, we affirm that the battle is one.”