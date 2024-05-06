0
Monday 6 May 2024 - 22:49

Iran’s Foreign Minister Explores Opportunities to Enhance Relations with Tunisia

Iran’s Foreign Minister Explores Opportunities to Enhance Relations with Tunisia
Amir-Abdollahian, on his return journey from the Gambian capital of Banjul where he participated in the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, made a brief stopover at Tunis International Airport. There, he met with the Tunisian foreign ministry official responsible for official ceremonies, as well as Mir Massoud Hosseinian, the Iranian ambassador to Tunis.

During their discussion, the senior Iranian diplomat explored opportunities to enhance relations between the two countries, the report noted.

Amir-Abdollahian, while exchanging greetings with Iran’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff, also received updates on the latest developments in the North African Arab country and ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Tunisia across various sectors.

The Iranian Foreign Minister had traveled to Banjul to attend the OIC summit and engaged in discussions with several counterparts and officials on the sidelines of the event. He departed from Banjul for Tehran on Sunday morning.
